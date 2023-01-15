32,304 Shares in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,046,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 468,354 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 956,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 452,476 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,685,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 382,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,818,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,409,000 after purchasing an additional 361,555 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $42.96 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $519.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

