333,358 Shares in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 333,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,642,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,256,000 after buying an additional 1,202,948 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,123,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after purchasing an additional 251,955 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,010,666 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,440,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 63,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,156,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 205,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSUR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $5.16 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $374.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.16.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $116.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

