3,521 Shares in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 43.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

DEI opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89.

Douglas Emmett Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 146.16%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

