37,160 Shares in 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XXII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 133,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 35,006 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 548,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 36.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 41,293 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group Trading Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ XXII opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

22nd Century Group ( NASDAQ:XXII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.63 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 93.35% and a negative return on equity of 49.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of 22nd Century Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About 22nd Century Group

(Get Rating)

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.