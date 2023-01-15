455 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 10.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Five Below by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIVE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Five Below from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock opened at $190.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $193.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.46.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 20.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

