500 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $149.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.70.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

