5,025 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $281,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $588,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.4 %

LAD opened at $232.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.91 and its 200 day moving average is $236.97.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.91 by ($0.83). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.78.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

