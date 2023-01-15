6,688 Shares in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,688 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Orange by 63.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the first quarter valued at $129,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.75) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($12.37) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Orange Trading Down 0.2 %

Orange Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ORAN opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

Orange Profile

(Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.