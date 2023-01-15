935 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 264.7% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 162.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 39,090 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.93 per share, with a total value of $1,873,583.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,783,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,973,120.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $72.50 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $46.35 and a one year high of $112.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.40 and a beta of 1.05.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.