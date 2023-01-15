A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.94. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $82.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

