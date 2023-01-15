Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Position Increased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Loop Capital upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.90.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $86.00 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.09.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $666.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.66 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.