ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $2,432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 213,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 190,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.58. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACAD. Loop Capital began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the transaction, the president now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $66,875.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,763.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $27,834.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,872 shares of company stock valued at $113,913. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

