Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.79.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $311.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $307.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.70. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.