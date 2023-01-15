AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 247.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,648,999,000 after buying an additional 308,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $348.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.95.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $122.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

