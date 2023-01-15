Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 104,934 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $7,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.97. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $43.92.

STAG Industrial Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 109.78%.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.