Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 231,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 17.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In other Federal Signal news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $983,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 594,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,248,331.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Federal Signal Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSS. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

FSS stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $346.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 20.93%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

