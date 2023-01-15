Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 29,965 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,965 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Sanmina by 122.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Sanmina by 4.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sanmina by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Sanmina by 0.8% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 81,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares in the company, valued at $964,371.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SANM. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $60.95 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

