Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,732 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 226.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.0% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,318,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 37.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.69.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.22.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.