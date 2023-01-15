Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $7.64 Million Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 31.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 165.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 100.1% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 66.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.9% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $935,543.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 154,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,769,946.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,050. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Trading Down 1.0 %

CROX opened at $125.82 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $127.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CROX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.