Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,560 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $155.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on American Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.74.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

