Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WH. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $1,065,819.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,345.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,652 shares of company stock worth $2,078,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE WH opened at $73.63 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.15 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 32.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

