Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,645 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $8,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.91.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $466,678.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,207.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $311,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,281 shares in the company, valued at $739,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 3,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $466,678.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,207.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,165,962. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $152.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

