Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 36,819 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,223 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,819 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.84.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

