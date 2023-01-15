Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYTK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,156.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $421,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,124,773.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,156.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,168 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.36.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 million. Analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

