Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 13,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.54.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $101.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.82. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

