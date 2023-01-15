Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 183,444 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 245,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,444 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

