Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 3,055 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 129.3% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 567,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,470,000 after acquiring an additional 320,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,862,000 after purchasing an additional 195,515 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,093,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 149.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 80,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $627,225,000 after purchasing an additional 60,541 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $173.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $209.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.65 and its 200 day moving average is $172.77. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.27. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $997.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $739,573.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Acuity Brands

(Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.