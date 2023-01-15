Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 7,794 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,794 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $223.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $288.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

