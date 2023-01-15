Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Shearwater Capital LLC

Shearwater Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.3% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Alphabet by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $92.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.78.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.88.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.