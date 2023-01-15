Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,924.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.8% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.78. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.