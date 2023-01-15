Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amdocs by 4.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Amdocs by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Amdocs by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Amdocs by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Stock Down 0.0 %

DOX stock opened at $89.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $72.63 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.