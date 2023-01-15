AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.78.

In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,848. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AME opened at $146.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.12. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $146.82.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

