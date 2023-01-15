Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 17,141 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,141 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $70.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 34.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.6237 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Further Reading

