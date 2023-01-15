Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 182,564 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 393,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,564 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.3% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 8.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 1.1 %

Vera Bradley Company Profile

VRA opened at $5.45 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

(Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.