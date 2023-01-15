Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,918 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Littelfuse by 2.1% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $247.15 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.19 and a 12-month high of $302.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.47. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 18.07%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.