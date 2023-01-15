Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 285.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUZ has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

CUZ stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.72 and a 52-week high of $41.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

