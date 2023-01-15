Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,035 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Quotient Technology were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Quotient Technology Stock Performance

Shares of QUOT opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $4.00 to $2.90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 385,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,345.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 10,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,324. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company's Quotient Promotions platform offers digital paperless, print promotion, and cash back rebates, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.