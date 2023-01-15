Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 20,563 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stellantis by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 4.8% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Stellantis by 8.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 40,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the third quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Down 3.8 %

Stellantis stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $21.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Stellantis

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STLA shares. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.58) to €19.00 ($20.43) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.