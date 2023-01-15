Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 3,896 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 193.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $238.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $194.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.05. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 31.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $5.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.78.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

