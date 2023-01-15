Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

NYSE WHR opened at $154.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.50. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $223.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.72%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

