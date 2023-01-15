Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 32,928 Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 27,209 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 84,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $42.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.10. Scholastic Co. has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $48.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is 44.20%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

