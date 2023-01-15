Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 35,200 Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 69,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $43.45 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,029.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on Z. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

About Zillow Group

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.