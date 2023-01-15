Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,068 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMR. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 287,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 149,209 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 222,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 132,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,965,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 49,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of RMR opened at $29.55 on Friday. The RMR Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37. The company has a market capitalization of $934.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.44.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 77.29%.

RMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The RMR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory and administrative services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.