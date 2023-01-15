Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,006 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPG. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:VPG opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.10. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.40 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Precision Group

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins bought 20,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,309,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.