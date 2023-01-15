Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,598 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,299,000 after buying an additional 293,896 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 62.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 707,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,953,000 after buying an additional 272,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $258.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,372.40%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.50.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

