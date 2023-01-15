Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,614 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Xencor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Xencor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Xencor by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xencor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after acquiring an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Allen Yang sold 3,737 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $100,899.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 63,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.16. Xencor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $37.18.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.22. Xencor had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

