Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 207.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,318 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 10.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 100.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Seabridge Gold from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:SA opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 156.46 and a beta of 0.88. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.36.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Equities research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seabridge Gold

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.