Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in TC Energy by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,677,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $884,541,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445,541 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in TC Energy by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,930,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661,452 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in TC Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,646,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP opened at $42.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

