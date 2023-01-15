Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,166 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 103,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,273,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,757,000 after buying an additional 477,721 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 14,677 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $878,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Tutor Perini from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 0.8 %

TPC stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $12.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.64). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

About Tutor Perini

(Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.