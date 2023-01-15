Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,696 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 1.3 %

WELL opened at $71.15 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 154.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

WELL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.